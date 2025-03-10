PHC Adjourns Hearing On Removal Of Faisal's Name From PCL Till March 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed's petition seeking the removal of his name from the Passport Control List (PCL) until March 17.
The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Saifullah Khan.
During the proceedings, Justice Waqar Ahmad inquired from the Deputy Attorney General whether a response had been submitted in the case.
The Deputy Attorney General confirmed that the reply had been duly filed.
The petitioner's counsel argued that Faisal Javed intends to travel for Umrah and that his flight is scheduled for today. The counsel further contended that, as per previous court rulings, an individual could not be barred from traveling abroad solely based on registered FIRs.
However, the Deputy Attorney General maintained that details regarding the cases had been provided to the petitioner two months prior, but he failed to appear in the proceedings.
To this, Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked, "Deputy Attorney General, you have registered cases in abundance."
Faisal Javed asserted that the court had granted him protective bail and he intended to perform Umrah.
Justice Waqar Ahmad observed that the petitioner had approached the court at the last moment. If cases were pending against him he should have approached earlier.
The FIA representative clarified that the FIA managed the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), the Passport and Immigration Department handles the PCL, and the Cabinet Division oversees the Exit Control List (ECL).
The court directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report by March 17 and adjourned the hearing accordingly.
