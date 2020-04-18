PHC adopts comprehensive preventive measures against COVID-19

On the instructions of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, a comprehensive plan has been devised to combat the lethal Corona "Covid-19" pandemic on resumption of work in all benches of this Court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, a comprehensive plan has been devised to combat the lethal Corona "Covid-19" pandemic on resumption of work in all benches of this Court.

The team of Doctors of the Basic Health Unit stationed at this court rolled out crash training courses encapsulating the protection regime to be followed by the officers and staff of this court. The staff and officers were equipped with personal protection equipment.

The litigants have been bound to wear face mask and gloves before entering the premises. They are examined on entry and individuals showing symptoms of Covid-19 are restricted from making entry to the Court. Visiters, staff and officers pass through strict corona protection protocol by gauging their temperature through thermal guns and passing through a barrage of disinfectants emitted through mist fans.

On entry the visitors are further instructed to wash hand and use hand sanitizers. In each nook and corner of this court washbasins have been installed and necessary public health advisories through proclamation on different notice boards have set in place.

Special precautionary measures are followed in respect of Judicial record. The official record passes through a series of dis-infection before reaching to the respected Judges.

Likewise, a strong awareness campaigns inside and outside the premises have been carried to develop awareness of this lethal virus and of the special advisory to prevent the outbreak.

As a precautionary measure the main hall and passages are disinfected through disinfectants sprays after periodic intervals. Cause-lists displayed on the notice board of the courts and E-Kiosk has been abandoned as this adds to the risk to spread this disease.

The Central Control Room of this Court keeps keen eye on the staff, officers and visitors with a view to ensure social distances and other precautionary measures. These guidelines have also been posted on the official website along with its urdu version. These instructions are made equally applicable to the security staff.

Khawaja Wajih ud Din, Registrar while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Corona Covid-19 protection training course for the officer and staff of this court said that this pandemic can be controlled if we observe and follow the civic our responsibility. There was a collective Dua to save countrymen and the mankind from this vicious disease.

The Registrar also offered collective dwa on completion of 45 times Quran recitation by the District Judiciary and the High Court for the well being and prosperity of our homeland and for protection against this lethal pandemic.