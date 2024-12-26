Open Menu

PHC Allows Bail To Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha And Other PTI Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:19 PM

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leaders

Peshawar High Court orders police not to arrest PTI leaders until January 22, 2025

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on allowed bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Rauf Hassan, Khadijah Shah, Naeem Panjutha and others.

A PHC division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Ijaz Khan Sabi passed the orders on the bail plea moved by the PTI leaders.

The bench also ordered the police not to arrest them.

The court granted protective bail to the petitioners until January 22 and directed the police not to arrest them in the pending cases.

The court also granted protective bail to Irfan Saleem, Mehboob Shah, and Khadijah Shah until January 16, and sought a report from the authorities regarding the cases.

The court remarked that those petitioners from Punjab would also be granted protective bail, and later extended this bail to the Punjab-based members until January 22.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Police Punjab January From Court

Recent Stories

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

1 minute ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

13 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

20 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

35 minutes ago
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

35 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

1 hour ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

1 hour ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan