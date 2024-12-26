PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leaders

(@Abdulla99267510)

Peshawar High Court orders police not to arrest PTI leaders until January 22, 2025

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on allowed bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Rauf Hassan, Khadijah Shah, Naeem Panjutha and others.

A PHC division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Ijaz Khan Sabi passed the orders on the bail plea moved by the PTI leaders.

The bench also ordered the police not to arrest them.

The court granted protective bail to the petitioners until January 22 and directed the police not to arrest them in the pending cases.

The court also granted protective bail to Irfan Saleem, Mehboob Shah, and Khadijah Shah until January 16, and sought a report from the authorities regarding the cases.

The court remarked that those petitioners from Punjab would also be granted protective bail, and later extended this bail to the Punjab-based members until January 22.