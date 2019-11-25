PHC allows conditional bail to Gulalai Ismail’s father

(@fidahassanain)

The court granted him bail against surety bond Rs 100,000 in cyber crime case.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday allowed conditional bail to rights activist Gulalai Ismail’s father Professor Muhammad Ismail.

A PHC single bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed passed the order on bail petition moved by Professor Muhammad Ismail. The court directed him to deposit Rs 100,000 as surety bond against his bail beside personal guarantees from two individuals. Previously, he approached a special court for his bail but his bail plea was rejected.

Gulalai Ismail, the rights activist who is currently living in the US, said that “men wearing militia dress picked her father up from outside Peshawar High Court. Earlier, the professor was sent to jail on Oct 25.

During the proceedings, Justice Rasheed expressed concerns over absence of assistant attorney general (AG) from the hearing of the bail plea.

Later, Deputy Attorney General Asghar Khan Kundi appeared before the court instead of Assistant Attorney General. At this, Justice Rasheed observed that he would not disappear from proceedings again and directed the law officers to ensure their appearance before court.

“Such law officers are appointed who do not appear in courts,” the judge observed and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on assistant attorney general’s office and also banned the entry of the assistant AG to his court.

Prof Muhammad Ismail was booked by the FIA under Sections 10, 11 of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.