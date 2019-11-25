UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Allows Conditional Bail To Gulalai Ismail’s Father

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:48 PM

PHC allows conditional bail to Gulalai Ismail’s father

The court granted him bail against surety bond Rs 100,000 in cyber crime case.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday allowed conditional bail to rights activist Gulalai Ismail’s father Professor Muhammad Ismail.

A PHC single bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rasheed passed the order on bail petition moved by Professor Muhammad Ismail. The court directed him to deposit Rs 100,000 as surety bond against his bail beside personal guarantees from two individuals. Previously, he approached a special court for his bail but his bail plea was rejected.

Gulalai Ismail, the rights activist who is currently living in the US, said that “men wearing militia dress picked her father up from outside Peshawar High Court. Earlier, the professor was sent to jail on Oct 25.

During the proceedings, Justice Rasheed expressed concerns over absence of assistant attorney general (AG) from the hearing of the bail plea.

Later, Deputy Attorney General Asghar Khan Kundi appeared before the court instead of Assistant Attorney General. At this, Justice Rasheed observed that he would not disappear from proceedings again and directed the law officers to ensure their appearance before court.

“Such law officers are appointed who do not appear in courts,” the judge observed and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on assistant attorney general’s office and also banned the entry of the assistant AG to his court.

Prof Muhammad Ismail was booked by the FIA under Sections 10, 11 of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Peshawar High Court Jail Asghar Khan Fine Federal Investigation Agency 2016 From Court

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for collective Ummah strateg ..

17 minutes ago

Senate body for legal assistance treaty with other ..

19 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns PIMST case for indefin ..

19 minutes ago

Dasu Hydropower Project: Contract worth Rs 52.5 bi ..

30 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

25 minutes ago

Govt to upgrade primary health care system: Dr Zaf ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.