PHC Allows Govt To Unblock TikTok

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:43 AM

A bench led by Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid has directed the government to ensure that no immoral content should be uploaded to the app.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) Peshawar High Court has allowed the government to unblock Chinese TikTok app.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has made comment on the latest decision of Peshawar High Court.

He says: "Pesh HC has suspended the operation of single bench judgement,ban on@TikTok_Paki
has been lifted,my submission is lets be very careful while taking decisions that may effect Economic future of Pak,we need a framework to encourage int companies so to make Pak their investment hub,".

Previously a singl bench had banned Chinese app TikTok for immoral content and sought replies from the government authorities.

TikTok was blocked twice since it was started in Pakistan.

Pakistan Peshawar High Court Technology China Twitter Rashid Hub May Fawad Chaudhry From Government

More Stories From Pakistan

