PHC Annoyed On Delay In Resolution Of Panj Tirath Temple Property Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PHC annoyed on delay in resolution of Panj Tirath temple property issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday expressed annoyance at Auqaf and Archeology departments for delay in resolving the issue of historic Panj Tirath temple property here.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan and Justice Ejaz Anwer questioned the performance of officers of the two departments, adding that they were ignorant of the billions of rupees precious property located in the middle of the city.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed remarked that the officers of Archeology and Auqaf departments were responsible for the issue and warned that the court would have to take action against them.

He directed Dr Samad to immediately visit Chacha Younas Park and take action against illegal armed persons in the park and vacate it from encroachment.

Earlier, an officer of Archeology department, Dr Samad informed the court that the district administration was delaying the matter as it agreed to provide one kanal and 11 Marla of land for the temple while actually the temple site was located on an area of five kanals and 11 Marlas.

He said that they could not visit the park as the armed persons were deployed inside the park and could attack the officials of the department.

Dr Samad said until now the issues of gate and area have been resolved and requested further time for a complete resolution.

It is to mention here that the historical site of Panj Tirath temple was located inside the Chacha Younus Family Park. It is over 1,000 years old archaeological site and situated at Hashtnagri. The archaeological site got the Panj Tirath name from the five pools of water there.

The site is considered one of the most sacred places for the Hindus which has been turned into a family park.

Panj Tirath has been mentioned in Hindus religious book "Hindu Mythology." A writer, Lord Hinger, mentioned that five Pando brothers started living in this place which later came to be known as Panj Tirath.

It said that the Pando brothers then left the place but their followers made five pools in their memory and established a temple called "Shawal Thakardawara." They believed that the water cured all kind of diseases. Later, it was renamed as Panj Tirath.

The provincial government through a notification of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums had declared the Panj Tirath site as a national heritage.

