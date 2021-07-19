UrduPoint.com
PHC Approves Bail Plea Of Mosa Khan Baloch; Directs NAB To Complete Trial In Six Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PHC approves bail plea of Mosa Khan Baloch; directs NAB to complete trial in six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Monday approved bail plea of Mosa Khan Baloch, a close friend of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in assets beyond means case and directed NAB to complete the trial in six months.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed expressed annoyance over non completion of trial by NAB within stipulated time and approved bail plea of Mosa Khan who was languishing in jail from last ten months in the case.

The NAB representative tendered apology in the court over non completion of trial in Mosa Khan case.

