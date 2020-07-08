PHC approves COVID-19 PCR testing lab at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has approved COVID-19 PCR Testing Lab established at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to perform coronavirus tests.

The lab has been set up at the Institute of Microbiology UAF.

A spokesman of the university said on Wednesday that in a letter issued by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Shuaib Khan, the lab would provide the PCR testing for the samples to be received from the Punjab government.

In this regard, a team of the Commission comprising Dr Fahad Manzoor Bajwa, Dr Shoaib Malik, and Ausaf Cheema visited the UAF to assess the Lab where it was equipped to perform the PCR testing for COVID-19 and it granted permission, he said and added that the step had been taken by keeping in view the emergency situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

The lab would work under national guidelines for laboratories.

Vice Chancellor UAF Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that the university was making all-out efforts to facilitate the government in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

He said that Dr Sajjadur Rehman of the institute would supervise the testing process. At the initial level, the university would perform 50 tests daily, received from the Punjab government.

He said that the university had provided its hostels for the quarantine purposes to the government. He said that amid this difficult situation of Covid, the university continued its academic facilities online to the students so that they could learn at the distance. Different social media channels were being used for the purpose, he added.