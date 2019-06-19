UrduPoint.com
PHC Approves Licences For 2,697 HCEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

The Board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission approved licences of 2697 healthcare establishments (HCEs) and endorsed as many as 47 decisions of the complaints directorate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Board of Commissioners of Punjab Healthcare Commission approved licences of 2697 healthcare establishments (HCEs) and endorsed as many as 47 decisions of the complaints directorate.

This was decided in the 47th meeting of the board held at the PHC office with BoC Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid in the chair.

The approved HCEs included 18 public sector and 34 private category-I hospitals, 356 basic health units, 79 clinics of general practitioners, 986 homoeopathic clinics,1201 treatment centres of hakeems and three clinics of dental surgeons.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the commissioners about the decisions of the previous meeting and their implementation status.

The inspection reports of different HCEs were presented to the Licensing Sub-Committee which sought recommendation of Board of Commissioners for approval of 237 licences.

