PHC Approves Protective Bail Of Senator Shibli Faraz
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) here on Tuesday approved the protective bail of PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz.
The bail was approved till January 16 next year by the division bench comprising of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.
The court directed the respondents to submit details of cases against Shibli Faraz.
The court adjourned the case till further notice.
