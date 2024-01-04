Open Menu

PHC Approves Transit Bail To PTI Leader Zartaj Gul

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday night approved a transit bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul.

PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim granted the transit bail.

The court restricted the police present outside the court from arresting the former Federal minister after she made a plea against her possible arrest.

Earlier, Zartaj Gul had refused to leave the court's premises fearing arrest in a case about the May 9 riots.She has also apologised for the violent events that took place on May 9-10 following the PTI founder's arrest.

More Stories From Pakistan