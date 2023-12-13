PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elections

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free and fair conduct of general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free and fair conduct of general elections.

PHC's Justice Ejaz ul Hassan, in a five-page verdict on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, maintained that holding of the elections was the constitutional responsibility of the ECP, the caretaker government and the administration.

It was the ECP's responsibility to take steps to hold elections in a fair and transparent manner and the caretaker government was bound under the law to assist it, the court added.

The court expressed its satisfaction over the chief secretary's commitment and hoped he would ensure level playing field for all political parties as per the Constitution and law.

The court, however, dismissed the contempt petition.