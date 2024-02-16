PHC Asks ECP To Scrutinize Forms 45, 47; Address Grievances Of Candidates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued a detailed judgment in a case filed by independent candidates challenging the alleged discrepancies in forms 45 and 47 of the general elections.
The three-page judgment written by Justice Shakeel Ahmed asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to look into the reservations of the petitioners as per law and should fully scrutinize the forms 45 and 47 and the forms 45 available with the applicants.
It further said that the Returning Officers should allow the petitioners to compile the results as per Section 95 of the Election Act, 2017.
It said that if the ROs have already compiled the results, then the applicants should contact the appropriate forum i.e. Election Commission.
The court asked the election commission to allow the petitioners and hear them as per law, and take decision before issuance of the official gazette notification.
It said that the contentions of the petitioners were similar and that there was a discrepancy in forms 45 and 47 results.
It said that the petitioners had complained that there had been a flagrant violation of Sections 92 and 95 of the Election Act while compiling the results.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 108 kg drugs in five operations32 minutes ago
-
54 kite flyers, sellers arrested; 2000 kites, 65 string rolls recovered32 minutes ago
-
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Khan35 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested 2 accused involved in illegal currency business41 minutes ago
-
ECP's sole Twitter account verified with gray tick41 minutes ago
-
Youth and girl shot dead in Takhtbhai42 minutes ago
-
Urs of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi Begins Feb 24th42 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims one life52 minutes ago
-
Action against illegal commercial use of residential buildings in G-13, G-14 in full swing1 hour ago
-
Expert expresses serious concerned over youth's mental health1 hour ago
-
Kashmir is internationally accepted dispute territory: APHC1 hour ago