PHC asks ECP to scrutinize forms 45, 47; address grievances of candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued a detailed judgment in a case filed by independent candidates challenging the alleged discrepancies in forms 45 and 47 of the general elections.

The three-page judgment written by Justice Shakeel Ahmed asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to look into the reservations of the petitioners as per law and should fully scrutinize the forms 45 and 47 and the forms 45 available with the applicants.

It further said that the Returning Officers should allow the petitioners to compile the results as per Section 95 of the Election Act, 2017.

It said that if the ROs have already compiled the results, then the applicants should contact the appropriate forum i.e. Election Commission.

The court asked the election commission to allow the petitioners and hear them as per law, and take decision before issuance of the official gazette notification.

It said that the contentions of the petitioners were similar and that there was a discrepancy in forms 45 and 47 results.

It said that the petitioners had complained that there had been a flagrant violation of Sections 92 and 95 of the Election Act while compiling the results.