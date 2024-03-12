PHC Asks Sher Afzal To Appear Before Court; Warns To Withdraw Stay Order On Arrest
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court ( PHC) on Tuesday take strong notice of the absence of Sher Afzal Marwat from the court hearing.
The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed while conducting a hearing on the petition filed by PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat for suspension of cases against him, said that there were so many cases against him, he should have appeared himself.
The legal counsel of the petitioner informed that SherAfzal Marwat was busy in the Supreme Court therefore he did not appear.
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that the court had granted stay order on his arrest, adding that if Marwat fails to appear before the court on upcoming hearing, the court would withdraw the stay order.
The court gave a final chance to Marwat to appear before the court on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till April 3.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued9 minutes ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT9 minutes ago
-
IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles9 minutes ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children9 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti9 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Pindora area9 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges11 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister19 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes19 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked19 minutes ago