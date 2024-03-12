Open Menu

PHC Asks Sher Afzal To Appear Before Court; Warns To Withdraw Stay Order On Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court ( PHC) on Tuesday took strong notice of the absence of Sher Afzal Marwat from the court hearing.

The bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed while conducting a hearing on the petition filed by PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat for suspension of cases against him, said that there were so many cases against him, he should have appeared himself.

The legal counsel of the petitioner informed that SherAfzal Marwat was busy in the Supreme Court therefore he did not appear.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that the court had granted stay order on his arrest, adding that if Marwat fails to appear before the court on upcoming hearing, the court would withdraw the stay order.

The court gave a final chance to Marwat to appear before the court on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till April 3.

