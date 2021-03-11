PHC bans TikTok for spreading immoral content in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

PHC Chief Justice Rashid Khan has observed that this app must be banned till the company’s response to Pakistani authorities over immoral and content in the country.

PHC Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan passed the order on a petition seeking ban of Chinese owned TikTok app.

“The content on the app is not acceptable to Pakistani society,” CJ Khan remarked.

The Chief Justice also observed that the youths were being affected by this app, and observed serious concerns over the reports he received about the Chinese app.

“This app is spreading obscenity and must be shut down immediately,” he further remarked.

A senior official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was present there in the court.

The CJ asked the official that whether shutting down this app would affect the people to which he replied yes. At this, the CJ observed that the app should be banned till the government received any response from the Chinese company which owned TikTok.

This is for the second time that Chinese app has been banned in Pakistan. The reason of ban is as same as it was on the previous time: the immoral content.

PTA had last year banned the app after the Chinese company failed to response timely regarding effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content. The company had previously assured PTA that it would remove all the accounts involved in spreading immoral content among the youths and its users in Pakistan.