UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Bans TikTok For Spreading Immoral Content In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

PHC bans TikTok for spreading immoral content in Pakistan

PHC Chief Justice Rashid Khan has observed that this app must be banned till the company’s response to Pakistani authorities over immoral and content in the country.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban Chinese owned TikTok for running immoral content.

PHC Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan passed the order on a petition seeking ban of Chinese owned TikTok app.

“The content on the app is not acceptable to Pakistani society,” CJ Khan remarked.

The Chief Justice also observed that the youths were being affected by this app, and observed serious concerns over the reports he received about the Chinese app.

“This app is spreading obscenity and must be shut down immediately,” he further remarked.

A senior official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was present there in the court.

The CJ asked the official that whether shutting down this app would affect the people to which he replied yes. At this, the CJ observed that the app should be banned till the government received any response from the Chinese company which owned TikTok.

This is for the second time that Chinese app has been banned in Pakistan. The reason of ban is as same as it was on the previous time: the immoral content.

PTA had last year banned the app after the Chinese company failed to response timely regarding effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content. The company had previously assured PTA that it would remove all the accounts involved in spreading immoral content among the youths and its users in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China Company Same Rashid Khan All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Women honoured for contributing in economic develo ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Conference on Afghanistan Is Not Alternativ ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong's Chief Supports Beijing's Resolution on ..

1 minute ago

US study finds antibiotic overuse in COVID-19 pati ..

2 minutes ago

Hindu Community celebrates Shivratri festival

2 minutes ago

PM nominates Mirza Muhammad Afridi as candidate fo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.