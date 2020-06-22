UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Bans Unauthorized Plasma Transfusion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:00 PM

PHC bans unauthorized plasma transfusion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has banned unauthorised plasma transfusion to Covid-19 patients.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, as per the letter issued to all public and private hospitals, only those healthcare establishments are allowed to carry out plasma transfusion which have been permitted by the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

However, certain public and private hospitals, which are not registered for the trial, have been found prescribing plasma to patients without following any protocols, which was equal to malpractice.

"Transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients, by hospitals without permission from the CEAG, comes under the definition of malpractice," maintains the PHC in its letter.

The Commission has warned of strict action under the PHC ACT against any hospital or consultant found to be involved in illegal practice of Covid-19 plasma transfusion without approval of the CEAG.

Related Topics

Punjab All From

Recent Stories

French Ambassador to Represent Country at Parade i ..

16 minutes ago

Second Wave of COVID-19 Less Likely in Netherlands ..

16 minutes ago

NATO May Have Satellite Data From MH17 Crash Site ..

16 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecution Jumps to Conclusions About Buk M ..

16 minutes ago

US Senator Demands Probe Into Firing of Prosecutor ..

16 minutes ago

France's Macron, Le Pen Stay Ahead as Presidential ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.