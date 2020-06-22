PHC bans unauthorized plasma transfusion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has banned unauthorised plasma transfusion to Covid-19 patients.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, as per the letter issued to all public and private hospitals, only those healthcare establishments are allowed to carry out plasma transfusion which have been permitted by the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

However, certain public and private hospitals, which are not registered for the trial, have been found prescribing plasma to patients without following any protocols, which was equal to malpractice.

"Transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 recovered patients, by hospitals without permission from the CEAG, comes under the definition of malpractice," maintains the PHC in its letter.

The Commission has warned of strict action under the PHC ACT against any hospital or consultant found to be involved in illegal practice of Covid-19 plasma transfusion without approval of the CEAG.