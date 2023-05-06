UrduPoint.com

PHC Bar Association Annual Elections Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 09:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court Bar Association Annual Election begins at 8.00 a.m. with scores of polling stations established in Kohat, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Chhota Lahore and Takhtbhai.

The election would continue till 4.00 p.m. without any break for which all arrangements have been made.

There are 34 candidates for 18 different posts wherein a total of 20636 lawyers of Peshawar High Court will be able to vote.

Taif Khan, Tariq Afridi, and Rehmanullah are candidates for the president's post.

Akhtar Ilyas and Sarwar Khan are competing for the vice presidents and Babar Yousafzai, Lajabr Khan Khalil, and Shah Faisal Atmankhil are candidates for Secretary General. However, Fida Muhammad Khan as Press Secretary and Fawad Afzal Khan as library Secretary were elected unopposed.

