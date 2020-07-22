PHC Bar Association condemns attack on lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association has condemned attack on Fazal Khan Advocate and demanded arrest of elements involved in the incident.

Condemning the attack, PHC Bar Association said that perpetrators of the incident should be brought to court of law.

Occurrence of these incidents in broad day light is a matter of serious concern and authorities should take measures to avoid such happenings in future, the association said in a press release.