PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court Bar Association has constituted six-member legal team to pursue murder case of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi.

The legal team will be pursuing pleading, supervising and proceedings of the trail from session to apex court, says press release issued by Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

The legal team include four Supreme Court lawyers including Abdul Fayaz , Hussain Ali and Shafiq Gigyani and two High Court lawyer Asfandyar Khan and Barrister Amir ullah Chamkani.

Senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead at PHC Bar hall and the accused was arrested by police on spot on Wednesday.