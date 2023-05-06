PHC Bar Association polling process continues amid tough contests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The polling for the Peshawar High Court Bar Association on Saturday entered into tough contest among three candidates for the presidency including Rahmanullah, Tariq Afridi and Muhammad Taif Khan, respectively.

Rahmanullah has got support from lawyers and Tariq Afridi has got support from Grand Democratic Alliance while Muhammad Taif Khan is the presidential candidate of Insaf Lawyers Forum.

There is also tough contest among three candidates for the General Secretary, two candidates for the Vice President, tree candidates for the Joint Secretary and two candidates for the Finance Secretary of the Association.