PHC Bars Anti-Corruption From Action Against Former CM
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday barred the Anti-Corruption from taking action against the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.
The PHC Judges, Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah while hearing the petition filed by the former CM KP, sought a reply from the Anti-Corruption in this regard.
The advocate for Mahmood Khan told the court that Anti-Corruption has issued notice on Mahmood Khan but not details about the allegations were provided. He said the petitioner time and again appeared before the Anti-Corruption and now feared his arrest.
A case was filed against the former Chief Minister of KP at Anti-Corruption for transferring amount from the national exchequer to his personal account.
