PHC Bars Banned PTM From Holding PQA
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restrained the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from holding "Pashtun Qaumi Adalat" on disputed land, while directed the police to take action to maintain law and order.
The PHC bench was consisting of Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah.
The court issued a stay order to stop the event on the disputed land and adjourned the case till October 15.
Earlier, the Additional Attorney General told the court that PTM was declared banned party by the Federal government and every activity of PTM was prohibited under the law.
He said that action by law enforcement agencies against any banned organization was legally permissible, adding that the land being used for the Pashtun National Court was also disputed.
It is pertinent to mention here that a resident of district Khyber had moved PHC challenging the PTM's jirga scheduled for October 11 in district Khyber.
The petitioner Khateer Ullah, listed the federal government, provincial government, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen as respondents.
In his petition, he argued that following the constitutional amendment, all tribal districts had been merged in KP and followed the law of land.
He said that in such a situation holding "Pashtun Qaumi Adalat" a national court was unconstitutional.
The petitioner sought a stay order on the illegal jirga until a final decision was reached.
Recent Stories
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners12 seconds ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother19 seconds ago
-
IUB stands among top 801 universities of world22 seconds ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 7.5 bln to bring out of school children back: Ahsan25 seconds ago
-
CS reviews development projects on health, education10 minutes ago
-
FDE collaborates Allah Wala Trust to combat anemia in govt schools10 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers10 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat inspects schools, hospitals and jail in Karak30 minutes ago
-
Two months extension in ban notified30 minutes ago
-
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments31 minutes ago
-
BHCC to host webinar on intellectual Amar40 minutes ago