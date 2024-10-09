Open Menu

PHC Bars Banned PTM From Holding PQA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PHC bars banned PTM from holding PQA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restrained the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from holding "Pashtun Qaumi Adalat" on disputed land, while directed the police to take action to maintain law and order.

The PHC bench was consisting of Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah.

The court issued a stay order to stop the event on the disputed land and adjourned the case till October 15.

Earlier, the Additional Attorney General told the court that PTM was declared banned party by the Federal government and every activity of PTM was prohibited under the law.

He said that action by law enforcement agencies against any banned organization was legally permissible, adding that the land being used for the Pashtun National Court was also disputed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a resident of district Khyber had moved PHC challenging the PTM's jirga scheduled for October 11 in district Khyber.

The petitioner Khateer Ullah, listed the federal government, provincial government, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen as respondents.

In his petition, he argued that following the constitutional amendment, all tribal districts had been merged in KP and followed the law of land.

He said that in such a situation holding "Pashtun Qaumi Adalat" a national court was unconstitutional.

The petitioner sought a stay order on the illegal jirga until a final decision was reached.

