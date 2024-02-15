PHC Bars Repatriation, Action Against Afghan Transgenders
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court on Thursday barred the authorities from taking any legal action against 16 Afghan transgenders and their repatriation.
The counsel for the petitioners informed the court that the lives of Afghan transgenders women were at risk so they should not be forced to return.
He said that the petitioners were holding Proof of Registration cards and other legal documents.
The court clubbed the writ petition of Afghan transgenders with the Afghan singer case and adjourned the hearing.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform2 minutes ago
-
Young Pakistani doctor clinches outstanding diplomacy award at global conference12 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Chiniot road accident51 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held1 hour ago
-
Five profiteers netted1 hour ago
-
18 power thieves held1 hour ago
-
APHC urges world HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri political prisoners’ plight3 hours ago
-
CM inaugrates upgraded Nishtar Hospital, lays foundation stone of Qasim Fort renovation12 hours ago
-
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap13 hours ago
-
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf14 hours ago
-
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 2014 hours ago
-
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested14 hours ago