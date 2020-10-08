UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Briefs NAB About Private Hospitals' Services Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

PHC briefs NAB about private hospitals' services charges

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials Thursday briefed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore's Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing regarding Commission's analysis and suggestions over non-parallel services charges being observed by private hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials Thursday briefed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore's Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing regarding Commission's analysis and suggestions over non-parallel services charges being observed by private hospitals in Punjab.

The briefing was given by Additional Secretary PHC Mrs Salwat Saeed, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PHC Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and Director PHC Dr Anwar Janjua.

The PHC officials highlighted their mandate, domain and performance of the Commission over the above the issue.

The NAB Lahore shed light on its mission to regularise and maintain suitable rates in all private hospitals in accordance with the PHC proposals.

The NAB officials also raised queries over grading system of hospitals and doctors, as well. It was also discussed that as per the efforts of NAB Lahore, Chughtai Lab announced cutting 50% charges of corona testing for senior citizens.

The PHC clarified that the Commission wanted all private hospitals to upload their procedural charges along with room cost on their websites and the same could be displayed on boards of every hospital. They said that cost determining of more than 100,000 procedures was a significant task while maximum work by PHC has been done in that regard.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Punjab Same All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow to Summon Ambassadors of Countries Claiming ..

2 minutes ago

First police station in Bajaur operationalized

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Mir Shakeel' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.