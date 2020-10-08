PHC briefs NAB about private hospitals' services charges

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials Thursday briefed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore's Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing regarding Commission's analysis and suggestions over non-parallel services charges being observed by private hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) officials Thursday briefed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore's Awareness & Prevention (A&P) Wing regarding Commission's analysis and suggestions over non-parallel services charges being observed by private hospitals in Punjab.

The briefing was given by Additional Secretary PHC Mrs Salwat Saeed, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PHC Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and Director PHC Dr Anwar Janjua.

The PHC officials highlighted their mandate, domain and performance of the Commission over the above the issue.

The NAB Lahore shed light on its mission to regularise and maintain suitable rates in all private hospitals in accordance with the PHC proposals.

The NAB officials also raised queries over grading system of hospitals and doctors, as well. It was also discussed that as per the efforts of NAB Lahore, Chughtai Lab announced cutting 50% charges of corona testing for senior citizens.

The PHC clarified that the Commission wanted all private hospitals to upload their procedural charges along with room cost on their websites and the same could be displayed on boards of every hospital. They said that cost determining of more than 100,000 procedures was a significant task while maximum work by PHC has been done in that regard.