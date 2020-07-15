UrduPoint.com
PHC Canada Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Noted Singer Raza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PHC Canada grieved over sad demise of noted singer Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner (PHC) to Canada, Raza Bashir Tarar has expressed heartfelt condolence and sorrow over the sad demise of noted singer of Radio Pakistan Multan, Shahid Ashraf, who died in Toronto after protracted illness.

The High Commissioner paid rich tribute to his services that he had rendered for Radio Pakistan, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

He offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and grant of strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

