PHC Celebrates Independence Day With Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PHC celebrates Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :In commemoration of Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, raised the national flag during the event.

Judges, members of the High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council officials, members, and staff of the Peshawar High Court were present on this occasion.

The police contingent saluted the national flag with honor and respect.

Symbolizing the spirit of freedom, pigeons were released on this occasion.

The Peshawar High Court building was adorned with flags, balloons, banners, and decorations.

The ceremony marked a significant gesture of unity and patriotism, as legal professionals, officials, and the public came together to celebrate the nation's independence.

