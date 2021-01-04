PHC CEO Dr Saqib Aziz assumes office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior civil servant (Retd) and former Federal secretary Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission has assumed the charge of his office on Monday.

According to the PHC spokesperson, Dr Saqib Aziz has over 30 years of experience in the fields of publicsector management and general administration.