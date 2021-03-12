PHC chairperson appeals masses to receive coronavirus vaccine

Chairperson Board of Commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has appealed to all citizens, especially seniors, to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson board of Commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has appealed to all citizens, especially seniors, to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at the earliest.

According to the PHC spokesperson, she received her first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Children's Hospital, here on Friday.

She maintained that receiving the vaccination would not only help in thwarting the pandemic threat, but also protect people against the disease. "Opting for Covid-19 vaccine is one of the major concrete steps taken by the government to stop its spread and treat the pandemic," she added.