PHC chairperson grieved over demise of Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairperson board of Commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Multan Professor Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

In her condolence message on behalf of the PHC, she said the late professor was an excellent surgeon, teacher and a good human being, who served the medical profession selflessly, and his demise had caused an irreparable loss to the medical community.

She offered condolence to the bereaved family, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.