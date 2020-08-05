UrduPoint.com
PHC Chief Felicitates Newly Appointed SAPM Dr Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) board of Commissioners Chairperson Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has felicitated Dr Faisal Sultan on assuming the charge of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

In her message issued here on Wednesday, she expressed her hope that with Dr Sultan's appointment, the health sector would improve, and his national and international experience would be hugely helpful in elimination of COVID-19.

While assuring full support from the PHC, the chairperson prayed for success of Dr Sultan in his new assignment.

