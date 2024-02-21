Open Menu

PHC Chief Stresses Rule Of Law, Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ibrahim Khan stated on Wednesday that efforts would be made to ensure the innocent are not punished and the guilty do not escape punishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ibrahim Khan stated on Wednesday that efforts would be made to ensure the innocent are not punished and the guilty do not escape punishment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a bachelor hostel in the Judicial Complex Karak, he emphasized that no one is exempted from accountability, and he presents himself first.

The chief justice highlighted that piety is the greatest wealth and emphasized the importance of judges being pious.

He highlighted the gap between police and courts and stated that efforts will be made to resolve it. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the police.

Furthermore, he pledged to address issues faced by lawyers and stressed the importance of respecting the dignity of judges, lawyers, and litigants. He announced the approval for a digital library for the Karak Bar soon and the connection of all courts with a video link.

