PHC chief stresses teamwork for infection control in hospitals

Punjab Healthcare Commission's Board of Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Atiya Mubarak has stressed teamwork for effectively controlling infections at hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Infection-Free Week at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) as the chief guest on Friday.

She said the week was being observed to create awareness among people about contagious diseases and to provide an infection-free environment in hospitals.

The LGH has made a comprehensive plan for promoting infection-free culture, and its administration would bring into use the services of all stakeholders to observe the year 2020 as an infection-free year at the hospital.

Prof Atiya Mubarak said that controlling infections was not very difficult if people were well aware of them and the professionals work as a team to control them.

Admiring the steps taken in this regard at the LGH by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Alfareed Zafar, she said that complete seriousness had been showed by the health experts at the hospital about the important issue.

Prof Atiya said the Healthcare Commission was paying special attention to the use of sterilised medical equipment in public and private sector hospitals and monitoring teams had been formed in that regard.

She also issued a certificate declaring the Lahore General Hospital as a model institution.

Principal Prof Alfareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mahmood Slahuddin said that providing a clean environment in hospitals could reduce cost of medication and the media role in that regard was also important. He said that surgeons would have to be more vigilant in conducting operations to check the spread of any infections.

The MS said that in the light of the orders of Principal PGMI, a monitoring committee had been set up at the LGH which would monitor the environment on a daily basis as per the principles of sanitation and hygiene in the hospital.

Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Prof Saqib Siddiq, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Prof Judit Saleem, doctors, nurses and paramedics were also present.

Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Amina Asif and Dr Riaz Hafeez shed light on the importance of the infection-free week, being observed at the LGH.