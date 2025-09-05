PHC CJ calls for ICT reforms to ensure speedy justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice S.M. Attique Shah on Friday emphasized the urgent adoption of ICT-based solutions to improve court and case management, facilitate litigants, and safeguard fundamental rights during a Full Court meeting held here.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive 20-point agenda in detail, said a press release issued here after the meeting.

During the meeting, the CJ briefed the judges on recent initiatives aimed at ensuring the expeditious and effective dispensation of justice.

He underscored the importance of adopting ICT-based solutions to strengthen court and case management, improve services for litigants and the public, and safeguard fundamental rights.

The judges reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the CJ's vision within the shortest possible time.

Attique Shah expressed satisfaction over the performance of the District Judiciary, commending both the quality and quantity of their work as well as their sense of duty and commitment.

He also acknowledged the constructive role of the Bar as an essential partner in the justice system and recognized the contributions of court staff, while cautioning that malpractice would be dealt with firmly.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution that the new judicial year would bring greater achievements and continued success for the institution.