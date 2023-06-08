PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

Justice Musarrat Hilali, the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court on Thursday visited District Jail, Judicial Lockup and district courts, Hangu

Justice Musarrat Hilali, the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court on Thursday visited District Jail, Judicial Lockup and district courts, Hangu.

She inspected each barrack personally and heard the problems of the prisoners in detail. The District and Sessions Judge, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) and District Police Officer, Hangu accompanied her during the jail visit.

Some of the prisoners complained about their non-release due to the non-availability of sureties despite their being admitted to bail therefore directions were issued for completing their trials at the earliest.

She directed the judicial officers for paying surprise visits to the judicial lockup and disposal of petty nature cases at the earliest.

Judicial officers were further directed for keeping the cases of under-trial prisoners and family cases on the fast track for their early disposal.

She issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer, Hangu for the operationalization of the newly constructed district Hangu jail as the judicial lockup is presently overcrowded and lacks facilities.

Directions were also issued for the proper medical facilitation and treatment of the inmates.

The Chief Justice presided over a meeting with the Judicial Officers of the district judiciary Hangu.

The District & Sessions Judge, Hangu briefed the Chief Justice regarding the pendency and disposal of the district Judiciary and steps are so far taken for the operationalization of District Jail Hangu.

The chair appreciated the performance of the district judiciary regarding disposal of the under-trial prisoners and family cases. It was further directed that the judicial officers shall pay surprise visits to the police stations so that innocent people may not be illegally detained and tortured.

She emphasized that cases of Under Trial Prisoners and family matters must be given priority and shall be expeditiously disposed of. It was stressed that judicial officers shall maintain discipline and observe the court timings and official dress code, as per directions issued by the Peshawar High Court.

The Chief Justice while speaking to the Judges appreciated efficient, hardworking and dedicated judicial officers and said that they will be rewarded for their best performance.