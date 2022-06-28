PHC CJ inaugurates books stalls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated books stalls in premises of the court.

Accompanied by Judges of Peshawar High Court and President of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the Chief Justice inspected the stalls offering different varieties of books.

He took keen interest in the stalls and appreciated the positive step.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association General Secretary Farooq Afridi and other lawyers welcomed the Chief Justice and other judges of the court on arrival at book stalls.