PHC CJ inaugurates institutions & copy branch at District Judiciary Charsada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed on Saturday inaugurated PHC institution and copying branch at Districts Court Charsadda.

The President District Bar warmly welcomed the Chief Justice and highlighted matters of common interest and related to the bar.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Justice spoke of the rich values cherished by District Bar Association Charsada and emphasized to follow the footsteps of the luminaries.

He assured that steps will be taken to facilitate the litigant public and the bar. He highlighted the role of the bar as integral part of the system of administration of justice.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed visited the judicial complex and inspected different Court rooms and appreciated the facilities being provided to the litigant public and directed that litigants are the top most priority to be facilitated.

At the end his lordship chaired the meeting of the the judicial officers and appreciated the efforts of the district judiciary.

He said that district judiciary KP on account of its unflinching devotion and dedication stands out. He urged the judges to come up the expectations of the litigants, the bars and their seniors. He laid considerably emphasis on equipping courts on modern information communication methodologies.