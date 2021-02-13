UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC CJ Inaugurates Institutions & Copy Branch At District Judiciary Charsada

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PHC CJ inaugurates institutions & copy branch at District Judiciary Charsada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed on Saturday inaugurated PHC institution and copying branch at Districts Court Charsadda.

The President District Bar warmly welcomed the Chief Justice and highlighted matters of common interest and related to the bar.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Justice spoke of the rich values cherished by District Bar Association Charsada and emphasized to follow the footsteps of the luminaries.

He assured that steps will be taken to facilitate the litigant public and the bar. He highlighted the role of the bar as integral part of the system of administration of justice.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed visited the judicial complex and inspected different Court rooms and appreciated the facilities being provided to the litigant public and directed that litigants are the top most priority to be facilitated.

At the end his lordship chaired the meeting of the the judicial officers and appreciated the efforts of the district judiciary.

He said that district judiciary KP on account of its unflinching devotion and dedication stands out. He urged the judges to come up the expectations of the litigants, the bars and their seniors. He laid considerably emphasis on equipping courts on modern information communication methodologies.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Top Court

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

16 minutes ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

46 minutes ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

2 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.