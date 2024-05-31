PHC CJ Reaffirms Commitment To Upholding Constitution, Law
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and law
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and law.
Addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of District Bar Association, Abbottabad, he referred to the public’s waning trust in the system, stressing the necessity of internal reforms and highlighting the critical role lawyers could play in that regard.
CJ Ibrahim announced that the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench would soon begin hearing cases via video link.
Stressing the interdependence of the judiciary and lawyers, he called for collaborative efforts to expedite case resolutions and restore public confidence.
With approximately 400,000 cases pending in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Justice Ibrahim underscored the urgent need for training public prosecutors to prevent unnecessary legal proceedings.
He assured that more judges were being appointed by the government to improve case handling efficiency, focusing on quality over quantity. Separate handling of criminal, civil, and family cases was expected to enhance judicial performance and provide timely relief to the public, he added.
The PHC CJ also announced funding for the district bar and its library, expressing his commitment to addressing the issues faced by the bar and lawyers.
Later, the chief justice administered oath to DBA President Atif Khan Jadoon and his newly-elected cabinet.
The High Court Bar president presented commemorative shields to the chief justice and other distinguished guests.
