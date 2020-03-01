PHC closes down 24933 quacks centers so far

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 24933 fake treatment centers so far since the beginning of the operation against quacks.

However, the PHC teams closed down 54 more quacks centers during the last one week. The enforcement teams of the PHC had raided different types of treatment centers.

The teams took action on 323 treatment centers, sealed 54 quackery outlets, and put 198 under surveillance, which were being operated by the qualified medics at the time of visit, but were pointed out as quacks' centers in the census.

It was found that about 82 centers had been changed their business.

The maximum centers were closed down in Rawalpindi, which were 16, while the rest included 12 in Chiniot, Multan 11, Bhawana six, Sheikhupura five and four in Dunyapur (Lodharan).

Among these centers, quacks were found to be posing as specialists of different diseases and general physicians, non-compliant laboratories, maternity homes, hakeems, homoeopathic doctors, opticians, dentists and others.

A spokesperson of the Commission said that so far the PHC enforcement teams had visited more than 68000 treatment centers, and shuttered 24933 outlets of quacks. "The hearing committees of the Commission have imposed a fine Rs510 million on quacks," he said.

