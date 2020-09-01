PHC closes down 51 quackery shops

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down 51 quackery outlets during the last two days.

The PHC enforcement teams had raided 317 treatment outlets in five cities.

Among the sealed centres, 14 were in Khanewal, 12 in Rawalpindi , nine in Faisalabad , and eight each in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Noor Clinic, Dental Experts Clinic, Abeera Clinic and Lab, Nadeem Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Al-Fateh Clinic, Absar Medical Store and Shifakhana Jirrahi were closed down in Lahore.

The spokesperson of the PHC said teams of the commission had so far visitedover 78,000 treatment centres across the province, sealed 26,830 quack shops,and the PHC hearing committees had imposed about Rs550 million fine on quacks.

