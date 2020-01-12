UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Closes Down 62 Quackery Outlets

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

PHC closes down 62 quackery outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has shuttered 62 back street treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities during last week.

On average, they raided 46 centres in each city.

Out of these 12 quacks outlets were sealed in Jhang, while the rest included Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore 3 and one in Kasur.

On the other hand, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were closed in Lahore.

The Commission has raided over 61000 treatment centres and closed down 23,532 quacks shops.

Moreover, Rs478.60 million had been imposed as fine on the quacks," said the PHC spokesman.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Khushab Toba Tek Singh Jatoi Depalpur Million

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

6 minutes ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

2 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.