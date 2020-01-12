PHC closes down 62 quackery outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has shuttered 62 back street treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities during last week.

On average, they raided 46 centres in each city.

Out of these 12 quacks outlets were sealed in Jhang, while the rest included Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore 3 and one in Kasur.

On the other hand, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were closed in Lahore.

The Commission has raided over 61000 treatment centres and closed down 23,532 quacks shops.

Moreover, Rs478.60 million had been imposed as fine on the quacks," said the PHC spokesman.