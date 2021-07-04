PHC closes down 63 illegal treatment centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 63 illegal treatment centres in the province during the last week.

According to the PHC on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 531 treatment centres in seven cities of the province where at least 174 illegal centres were found to have been converted into legal businesses.

Major anti-quackery activities were carried out in Rawalpindi, Lodharan and Bahawalpur, where 115 centres in each district were raided, while 9, 11 and 13 illegal businesses respectively were closed down.

Whereas, 8 illegal businesses were closed in Narowal, seven each in Lahore and Chakwal, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin and three businesses in Gujranwala. Among these, the maximum number 26 was those quacks who were faking as general physicians, illegal laboratories 14, dentists 9, maternity home 3, while the rest were also found illegally treating patients.