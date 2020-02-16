PHC closes down 64 more quacks' centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 64 quacks' outlets during the last one week action.

In 357 raids on various types of treatment centers in different cities, the enforcement teams of the PHC found that 76 quacks had quit their businesses.

These teams visited 24 centers on average every day. The maximum number of quackery centers sealed were 13 in Okara, while 12 each were in Lahore, Faisalabad Saddar and Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahab 8, and three each were in Jatoi and Jaranwalla.

Out of the closed down centers, a major chunk was of the dental clinics.

In Lahore, these were Shoaib Dental Clinic, American Dental Surgery, Ashraf Dental Clinic, Hassan Dental Clinic, Family Dental Surgery and Asif Dental Clinic, while National Clinical Lab and Clinic, Aftab Jirrah, Haji Medical Store, Majid Clinic, Taqwa Dawakhana and Raja Homoeopath Healthcare Clinic were also sealed.

As per spokesperson of the Commission, so far the PHC had conducted raids onmore than 62000 treatment centers, sealed 24267 quackery centers, and imposeda fine of around Rs501 million on them.