PHC Closes Down 670 Illegal Treatment Centres In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PHC closes down 670 illegal treatment centres in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 670 illegal treatment centres during the last four weeks.

PHC sources said here on Sunday, the enforcement teams of the Commissioner conducted inspections of 2,879 treatment centres in 29 districts of the province, of which 685 illegal centres were found to have been converted into other legal businesses.

Qualified physicians were found treating patients in 88 centres.

The PHC will keep surveillance of another 1,394 centres. Major anti-quackery activities were carried out in Faisalabad, where 94 illegal businesses, 60 in Gujrat, 58 in Lahore, 55 in Gujranwala, whereas 51 each in Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan, and 41 in Sialkot were closed down.

The PHC spokesperson added that so far the Commission has raided around 162,000 treatmentcentres, and sealed over 45,000, while businesses on 36,671 centres, previously run by quacks,had been changed.

