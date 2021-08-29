PHC closes down 80 quack outlets in 12 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :In a drive against quackery, Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down 80 outlets of quacks in 12 district, last week.

PHC spokesperson said on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 712 treatment centres and found 29 qualified physicians in treating patients on the previously marked quacks' centres and carried out surveillance of another 377 centres during the same period.

Out of the 12 districts, 115 raids were conducted in Rawalpindi and 10 centres were sealed.

Among the rest, 10 backstreet clinics each were sealed in Lahore and Sheikhupura, whereas, 8 quack centres were sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 each in Sialkot and Lodhran, 6 each in Gujranwalla and Gujrat, while four each in Kasur, Attock, Layyah and Vehari.

In Lahore, Asif Clinic, Saeed Clinic, Shakeel Clinic, Khalid Clinic, Saman Maternity Home, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Nazim Dental Surgery, Najaf Medical and General Store, Ghafoor Clinic and Imran Homoeopathic Clinic were closed.

The PHC has so far visited over 102,000 treatment centres, closed down 33,591 illegal outlets,and imposed a fine of more than Rs 766 million on quacks.