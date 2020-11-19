UrduPoint.com
PHC Commutes Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment In Mashal Lynching Case

Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

PHC commutes death sentence to life imprisonment in Mashal lynching case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court on Tuesday commuted death sentence of main convicted to life imprisonment in a university student Mashal lynching case in Mardan.

Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student of the Department of Mass Communication at the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, was lynched by students mob over allegation of blasphemy on April 13, 2017.

PHC bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Syed Ateeq Shah reserved the judgment on appeals against verdict of the anti terrorist court announced on September 30.

The court upheld life imprisonment sentence of seven convicted and canceled the bail of 25 other convicts and ordered their immediate arrest.

The court also upheld previous sentence of three years imprisonment of 25 convicts who were granted bail earlier.

