PHC Conducts Hearing In Trial Of May 9 Accused In Military Courts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PHC conducts hearing in trial of May 9 accused in military courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday conducted a hearing on the petitions filed against the trial of the suspects arrested in cases of May 9 and 10 incidents in the military court.

The applications were heard by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah who questioned how civilian cases could be handled under the Official Secrets Act.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim noted that the punishment under the Official Secret Act is court-martial and it required an interpretation of the Constitution.

The counsel of the petitioner's Advocate Shah Faisal contended that after 23rd constitutional amendment, the trial of civilians could not be done in the military courts while the cases of some seven suspects of May 9 and 10 incidents had already been referred to the military.

The Additional Attorney General Daniyal Chamkani informed the court that earlier the Army Act was not included in the FIR and the same was already told by the District Public Prosecutor Officer.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 13 and asked the respondents to come with the record.

