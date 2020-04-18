UrduPoint.com
PHC Continues Inspections, Guidance To Prepare Five Private Hospitals For Treating Covid-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

PHC continues inspections, guidance to prepare five private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients

Five private hospitals of the city have been fully prepared to treat Covid-19 patients under the special inspections and guidance of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Five private hospitals of the city have been fully prepared to treat Covid-19 patients under the special inspections and guidance of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

These hospitals include Doctors Trust Teaching Hospital, Niazi Welfare Foundation Teaching Hospital, Mubarak Medical Complex, Central Hospital and Ashraf MedicalAccording to PHC spokesperson these healthcare establishments have allocated and operationalised 248 beds in the isolation wards and high dependency units for the affording coronavirus patients.

Moreover, the facilities of intensive care units have been made available for serious patients.

The PHC spokesperson has added that the Commission is continuing with inspections and guidance to prepare more hospitals for treating the Covid-19 patients.

