PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of a corruption case against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife, Asma Alamgir, until February 20

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar, heard the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition against the couple.

During the proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB, Muhammad Ali, stated that both Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir had held public office and were facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

According to NAB, the couple possesses assets worth Rs 340 million in Pakistan.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the couple also owned assets worth Rs 2.

8 billion abroad, including properties in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, adding that mutual legal assistance requests had been initiated with these countries.

Muhammad Ali also mentioned that correspondence was ongoing with foreign governments through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and if all assets were combined, the total worth exceeds Rs 5 billion.

He argued that the case falls under NAB’s jurisdiction and should be transferred either to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or an accountability court, rather than being handled by the Anti-Corruption Central.

The High Court ruled that another bench would hear the case and adjourned the proceedings until February 20.