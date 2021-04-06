PHC delegation calls on Nishtar Medical University VC

A delegation of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) met Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood at committee room here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) met Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood at committee room here on Tuesday.

PHC chairman, Dr Saqib Aziz led the group.

Better treatment facilities, regulatory system, success stories of PHC were discussed in the meeting.

Views from both sides were exchanged on enchancing cooperation for capacity building of healthcare works.

Among others ED CPEIC, Dr Rana Altaf, MS Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari attended the meeting.